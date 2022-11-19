Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

