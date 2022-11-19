Lisa A. Mango Sells 2,472 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $41,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1,008.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,239,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 98,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

