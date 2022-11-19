Lisa A. Mango Sells 2,472 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $41,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $20.63.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
