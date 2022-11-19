Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 513,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 120,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

