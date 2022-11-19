Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.
Prelude Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
