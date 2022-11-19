Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 3,935 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $66,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $349,563.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ONEM opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $86,447,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $54,226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1,008.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,239,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $34,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
