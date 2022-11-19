Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

