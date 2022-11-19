Paul Mueller (MUEL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 22nd

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

MUEL stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paul Mueller has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $45.77 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

