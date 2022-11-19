Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 118.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 144.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 15.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 43.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

