BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 61.8% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

BGC Partners stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.57. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

