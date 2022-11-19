System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) CFO Acquires $69,985.38 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) CFO Tridivesh Kidambi acquired 15,942 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $69,985.38. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,429.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SST stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.61. System1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of System1 by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of System1 by 293.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 755,506 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

