Anthony J. Recupero Sells 5,464 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $72,070.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

About SI-BONE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $352,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 391,908 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

