Barnes Group Inc. (B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 9th

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,467. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

