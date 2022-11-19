Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 1,823 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $248.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.