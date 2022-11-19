StockNews.com Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 292,598 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

