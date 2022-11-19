Jon Pexton Sells 11,528 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) CFO Jon Pexton sold 11,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $85,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UserTesting Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on USER. Needham & Company LLC downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.