Stephen H. Kay Sells 1,469 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $266.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

About Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Roku by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

