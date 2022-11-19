The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price to $3.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NRDY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

