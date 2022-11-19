Mohammed Katibeh Sells 2,540 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $248.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.