Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fisker from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

