Carol W. Carpenter Sells 797 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Unity Software stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $199.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unity Software by 214.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1,746.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 698,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,661,000 after buying an additional 235,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Unity Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Unity Software

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

