General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 1.6 %

GIS opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.