Morgan Stanley Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $100.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Meta Platforms to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Huber Research lowered Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.46.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,574,252. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

