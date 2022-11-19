Insider Buying: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Buys 736,000 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 736,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$22,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,336,713 shares in the company, valued at C$40,101.39.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 289,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$15,895.00.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of GR opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

