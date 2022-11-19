General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

