Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $27,073.80 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $27,073.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,105.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelion Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,004,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

