ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Insider Acquires A$24,500.00 in Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Black bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$24,500.00 ($16,442.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from ClearView Wealth’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. ClearView Wealth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, superannuation, and investments products and services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Wealth Management. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance protection products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers.

