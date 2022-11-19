Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Acquires $24,200.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CEO Dietrich John Pauls bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,522.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DMAC stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

