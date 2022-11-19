Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Acquires C$24,000.00 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,720,992.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, William Wignall purchased 1,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,113.50.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

