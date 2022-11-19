David W. Karp Purchases 500 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NRIM opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $309.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

