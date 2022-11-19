Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NBN opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $362.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Northeast Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.