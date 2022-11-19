i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

