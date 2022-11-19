Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Banc of California worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 692,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BANC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $993.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

