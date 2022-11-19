Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 839 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $560.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

