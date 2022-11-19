Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AAR worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 47.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 305,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AAR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in AAR by 14.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 76.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572 over the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

