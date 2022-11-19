Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Yellow worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellow by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Yellow by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,845,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 183,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Yellow

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELL. TheStreet upgraded Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yellow Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.