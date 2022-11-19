Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,325,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 499,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GDYN opened at $12.60 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

