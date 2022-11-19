Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 115,839 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,839 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of nLIGHT worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in nLIGHT by 890.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in nLIGHT by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 489,834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,424,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of LASR stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $488.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.