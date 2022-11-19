Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRT opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

