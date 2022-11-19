Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,724,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RETA stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $95.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.