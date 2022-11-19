Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,647 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iStar worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iStar by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iStar by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

iStar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $911.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

