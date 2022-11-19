Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

