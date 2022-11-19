IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IBEX by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $24.85 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $453.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.48.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

