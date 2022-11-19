Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Identiv worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVE. Northland Securities lowered Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

