Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,278 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $137.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

