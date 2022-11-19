Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ENI by 3,614.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ENI by 123.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ENI during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

E has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

