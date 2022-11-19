Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,134 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Five9 Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $159.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.