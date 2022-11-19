Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Axos Financial by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE AX opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

