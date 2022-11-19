Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NuVasive worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $36.17 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

