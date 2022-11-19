Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

