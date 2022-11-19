Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 14,086 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $39.77 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

