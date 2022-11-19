Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $250.31 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.